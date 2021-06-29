5 best Pokémon having the highest Max CP out there

There are different kinds of amazing Pokémon in the Pokémon Go game that you should know about. This article will explore the 5 ultimate Pokémon with the highest Max CP in Pokémon Go. It will help if you buy Pokémon go accounts to get such Pokemon readily available.

#1 Groudon

This Pokemon has the max CP of 4,652 at the level of 50 with its legendary playmate Kyogre. Groudon is just behind Kyogre in typing and move set. Mono-ground is a good offensive type against the Electric-type Pokémon, but this certainly resists fewer types. But Groudon has few powerful moves.

#2 Kyogre

This Pokémon comes with a solid move set while it has good options for diversity with the Ice Beam. Not to mention, it has amazing stat too. Kyogre is considered to be a decent pick due to its safe mono-water typing. This Pokémon has a max CP of 4,652.

#3 Mewtwo

This amazing Pokémon has a max CP of 4,724. This also possesses two unique Mega Evolutions. Move set of Pokemon is extremely diverse. This has seven different types of access in potential Charge Moves. A simple Psychic-type move is very useful. Other moves like Thunderbolt cloud or Shadow Ball are also equally effective.

#4 Regigigas

This titan has a max CP of 4,903 at level 50. The potential damage from its STAB is known to be extremely devastating. As per its max CP, it is one of the best in Pokemon Go history.

#5 Slaking

This is the only Pokemon to have the max CP of 5,010 at level 50. This legendary Pokemon has other amazing stats too. Due to its Quack move being yawn, Slaking is held back. This Yawn does 0 damage and gives 8.8 energy recharge a second. Nevertheless, this is still one of the most useful Pokemon out here. You can buy Pokemon go accounts.