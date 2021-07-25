6 Tips On How To Win Your Ex Back

Finding out how to win your ex back is not as tough as it sounds. A good relationship run between couples is always a strong reason for both partners to resume the relationship, even after a big problem between them. The trick is to address the underlying crisis, solve it, set it aside and continue on, and if this is not something that interests you then you can just go with Elite Companions Den Haag. But how exactly can this be done? Following are some of the tips on how to get this done:

1 – Initiate Contact

The first step on how to win your ex back is to re-enter their lives casually. This is assuming enough time has passed to calm any emotional reactions. You can start with Facebook or Twitter – something that doesn’t seem too confrontational. Prior to contacting them, however, it’s best to first do some introspection. Are there any feelings left or are you just too tired of the single life?

2 – Read Between the Lines

Find out how the ex feels about the contact. This can be done through simple “reading” their responses. For example, post a particularly funny video and tag them in it. Watch their reaction. If they simply “like” the post or provide a mono-syllable answer, chances are not good. It might be best to take a step back on this. However, if their responses are highly animated then that’s a good sign. Don’t forget to find out if he or she is still single!

3 – Start Slow

Most people push too far too soon because they think that past history gives them the right to do so. This is not how to win your ex back. Instead, it should be another “getting to know each other” phase. Casual dates and conversations are still crucial to rebuild the relationship. The only difference now is that there’s past history to reminisce or discuss.

During the conversation, try talking about the good parts of the past. Perhaps the fun things that happened during the relationship, the first time they’ve met, or the private jokes between the two. This will serve as a reminder to the ex about their compatibility and bring forth the possibility of enjoying the relationship again.

4 – Talk it Out

It’s best to talk about the past before resuming the relationship. Most couples make the mistake of ignoring that the “problem” even happened. Although it might work at first, the problem and resentment may fester over time and become another source of the problem in the relationship. Hence, it’s important to tackle it immediately, talk out the problem and reach a middle ground.

5 – Clean Slate

Wipe the slate clean and agree that the problem is finally resolved. Couples should have a clear understanding that the subject is closed and will NOT be thrown out when another fight comes along. This is one of the biggest pitfalls of a relationship as most couples like to throw in old stories in a present fight. This will only make the situation worse instead of resolving it. Instead, solve the problem and throw it in the garbage can. Any current problems should be dealt with exclusively with no old criticisms.

6 – Apologizing and Changing for the Better

Apologizing in relationships is often a tricky situation. Each of the couples often thinks that they’re the right one and that the other person should do the apologizing. If Step 4 is done correctly, apologizing may not be necessary. If you are aware of your mistakes however and have no problem apologizing – then do so. It’s also best to show the ex personality changes that have happened during the separation. Perhaps now they’re more buffed or more patient or less authorities. The goal is for the ex to see improvement so that they will be convinced that getting back together is a good idea.