Best Kids’ Movies Of All The Time

Children love to go to the movies! You should make sure that if you do take your child to the movies, it is to a kid-friendly one. Many times you would think that because a movie was rated ‘G’ or even ‘PG’ that it is a kid-friendly movie. That is not always the case.

Why is that? That is because there are a lot of movies out these days that have very adult themes to them. These are not necessarily themes that include sex or drugs; however they are still adult in content other ways. Sometimes these themes are very clear. Other times they may be a lot more subtle, however the point is still fairly clear. Often times these themes may include things that you think that your child will not understand. However, in time they certainly will. That may not always be a good thing either.

Kids are so movie savvy that they no longer require the regular tom and jerry flicks or MGM cartoons on television, but have moved on to Charlie and the chocolate factory, baby’s day out and other flicks and to say that adult movies are fare for the day is true only to a certain extent and not yet become a norm. Child movies are still popular and have a loyal audience of their own that are not limited to kids. If you want a good children’s movie you can log onto cyberflix tv and enjoy such classics with a sense of nostalgia.

So, how can you tell whether a movie is kid-friendly or not? One way to tell is what movie company puts it out. For instance, Disney puts out a lot more movies that are great for kids than any other company! Other companies do make kids movies as well, you just may have to do more research on them. Where and how can you do research on a movie? You can actually do a lot of research online.

There are several web sites that will give you a guide as well as an insiders’ look on a lot of movies that come out. These can be very helpful! Where else can you look? You can also look at certain magazines. For example, World magazine is a really good place to get reviews on movies! Why is this? This is because World magazine puts out a full and very detailed review of what is in the movie. Also, they include an interview with the director where they discuss the underlying themes that are involved in the movies’ plot. This can be very helpful. There are a lot of other magazines that review movies as well. When you go to get the scoop on a movie, just make sure that your source tells the truth and is also unbiased. After all, everyone has different opinions.

Your children should be able to live in innocence. This does not mean however, that you should shelter them in any way. If you shelter your child too much that can be harmful as well. This is because when your child is too sheltered they may want to go the other direction. Finding a good and decent balance is very important for your children and their upbringing.

What is the bottom line here? The bottom line is to just use discretion when you show your child a movie. If you need opinions you can look at magazines. What if you are still having trouble deciding? You can go see it for yourself first. Sometimes that is the only way to get the real idea behind a movie.