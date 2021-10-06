Birla Tisya- Here Is All You Need To Know

Birla Tisya is an upcoming high-rise residential project pre-Launched at the Magadi Road in Bangalore via Birla Estates. The Magadi Road is where you may accomplish the ideal and apt balance between both serious and fun activities. Also, where you may unwind and go on to work with the nature encompassing you. This Road (Magadi) is the spot that is known for its regions and is also much associated with the new foundation such as Namma Metro, Temples, Restaurants, Cinema Theaters, College, School, Parks such as Gandhi Park/Nelamaheswari Park/Petsort Park, Super Markets and Police Stations.
Description of the project- In Brief
It is a great skyscraper tower, which offers the availability of 2-BHK with a Balcony, 3-BHK along with the Balcony, and 4-BHK with the overhang lofts of numerous designs feel that decency of free space each day and goes on to experience another world of solace and extravagance that’ll entrance you. As you have read already, it’s situated in the favored regions of Magadi Road Bangalore; it’s prestigious for great business, social, and retail foundations. That is only a tip of the iceberg for a peaceful vibe.
Project Highlights- Know before you buy
- About 4.75 acres with the 392 units of the luxurious Apartments
- Total of a couple of Towers B+G+31
- It has got huge open areas
- Loaded with the upscale amenities
- Some of the most unmatched views
- The lowest density of every acre
World-Class Facilities is all you need
Yes, you read that right. Any of us looking for the apartments also look for the facilities they would be offered with. So let’s take a look at them-
- Clubhouse
- Mini Theatre
- Meditation Pod
- Gymnasium
- Swimming Pool
- Amphitheatre
- Cafeteria
- Kids’ Play Area
- Step Garden
- Skating Rink
