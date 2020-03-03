Drinking Cup Varieties

Cups serve different purposes in different countries. Certain types of cups are more popular in some countries because of the culture’s beverage of choice or drinking traditions. A cup can be made from different materials depending on its purpose. Cups also come in different shapes, sizes and designs to suit a person’s style, or drinking habits. There are several types of drinking cups to consider.

Coffee Cups

The coffee cup is found in most households. It comes in various styles, shapes and sizes. A coffee cup is generally made of ceramic to withstand cold to hot temperature changes. It features a sturdy handle to safely hold hot coffee; however, people also use coffee cups to drink other beverages such as warm milk or hot chocolate. The coffee cup is also a popular item to give as a present. People give coffee cups to friends or co-workers, couples, parents and they can even be personalized with phrases or pictures. You can also compliment these cups with the best coffee maker in the market. You can see some 5 cup coffee maker reviews to help you find the best one for you.

Tea Cups

Tea cups from around the world vary in shape, size and decoration. A tea cup may seem like a small version of a coffee cup at first glance; however, the detailing and design of a tea cup is more delicate. Tea cups can be made of ceramic, clay, glass or porcelain and usually have painted designs with flowers, gold or silver accents and even poems. Tea-drinking customs vary depending on the country. For instance, in the western world tea is served in cups that have a handle, whereas in certain Chinese regions tea is served in handle-less cups.

Sake Cups

Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage made of rice, known in America as rice wine. Sake can be served cold or hot, depending on the sake brew and the person’s personal taste. It is served in vessels called choko or ochoko. Ochoko’s are typically ceramic and cylindrical; however, flatter shaped sake cups also exist. In Japan the type of cup used to drink sake depends on the occasion. In America, some Japanese restaurants may serve sake in shot glass-looking cups.

Sippy Cups

Sippy cups are for babies and young children. A sippy cup has a snap- or screw-on lid with a spout to allow children to drink without spilling. Sippy cups can come with or without handles depending on your preference, or on your child’s needs or age. This type of cup is ideal to help babies transition from bottle-feeding or nursing to drinking from regular cups. A sippy cup is generally made of hard plastic and can come in various colors, shapes and designs.

Disposable Cups

Disposable cups can be made of plastic, paper, or polystyrene (styrofoam). People usually use these cups when hosting parties, or gatherings for large groups of people. The upside of using disposable cups is that you can select from a wide variety of designs, sizes and themes depending on what you are using them for. The downside of using disposable cups is that they may end up polluting the environment if you don’t recycle them. The responsible approach when using disposable cups is to recycle them, or reuse them for crafts, gardening or other activities.