Everything You Need To Know When Playing World of Warcraft Classic

The current World of Warcraft version available this 2021 is a very different game from what it was when it was first released. Luckily people who want to have some nostalgia and play the old version of World of Warcraft can still do it through Warcraft Classic, a version of World of Warcraft that does not receive the new updates. With that said, there are certain things you should remember before you boot up World of Warcraft Classic. Listed below are some of the most important things to know when playing World of Warcraft Classic. Meanwhile, if you are interested in current wow subscribers statistics and other relevant information about the wow player base, please refer to MMO Populations which can be accessed here. Without further ado, let’s start:

Food and resources are rarer

Make sure you have plenty of resources, like food and water stocked while playing WoW Classic. Resources replenishment has been ‘buffed’ on World of Warcraft modern, making it easier for regular WoW players to manage their food and water. With that said, these resources are more scarce in World of Warcraft Classic, which makes gathering them a priority.

Leveling up is less important

On modern WoW, leveling up to the highest possible level after the release of an expansion is really important to a player’s enjoyment. Blizzard even encourages players to quickly reach the level cap after the release of a new game update that increases the cap. With that said, that was not the case back when the game was released back in 2004. The game was geared for a more paced leveling, which means that WoW classic players won’t have to worry about reaching the highest level as soon as possible.