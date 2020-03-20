Natural Holiday Cheer: Herbal Energy Boosters For The Season

Shopping for gifts, decorating the tree (and the house) and working longer hours to pay for it all can definitely take a toll on your health and well-being. Here are some natural supplements you can take during the holiday season-and every season-to boost your mood and lower your stress level.

SAM-e. This supplement, whose official name is S-adenoslymethionine, is produced naturally in the body in order to create the mood boosting brain chemicals dopamine and seratonin. Low levels of SAM-e in the body have been linked to depression, so you may want to add this supplement to vitamin regime in order to help you feel uplifted and upbeat. And, a study in the 1970s confirmed that SAM-e is just as effective in treating depression as prescription drugs.

You can take this supplement along with depression medication that you may already be using, or you can use it by itself without having to worry about side effects like sexual dysfunction or weight gain. SAM-e can also help to relieve the pain associated with arthritis, so if you notice that your joints are swelling, and you’re experiencing more pain than usual from lifting heavy items, taking SAM-e once a day with meals could help. Taking vitamin B12 in conjunction with SAM-e can help to prevent toxicity, since too much of the supplement could cause anxiety.

Wheatgrass. Wheatgrass contains high levels of chlorophyll, which is a natural detoxifier for the body. When you drink wheatgrass juice, you are increasing the oxygen supply in the body, and helping your body to eliminate toxins from your liver and digestive track. This, of course will give you more energy-you’ll wonder how you got the strength to bake all those cupcakes for your child’s Christmas party, find the perfect gift for your boss, and transform your house into a winter wonderland.

It is best to drink wheatgrass juice in the morning, or before 2 p.m., in order to avoid feeling a slump in energy during the day. When you wake up, adrenal glands are working their best, which means all the benefits of the juice will be absorbed more readily. When more oxygen is being transferred to the brain, you won’t get sleepy as quickly.

CoQ10-Coenzyme Q10 is another great supplement to take if you’re trying to increase your energy over the holiday season. CoQ10 works to both improve circulation in the body, and to rid the body of free radical damage. This means your muscles will feel less fatigued, and you won’t feel tired or sluggish as quickly has you may have in the past.

Taking CoQ10 with fish oils can give you even more energy, reduce depression, and enhance brain function; the omega-3 fatty acids in the fish oils can reduce inflammation you may experience in the joints from bringing that cumbersome Christmas tree in the house, or toting life-sized figurines of Santa and his reindeer to the front yard. Taking CoQ10 twice a day is recommended, and you can take fish oils up to three times a day to see significant results within a few days. Happy holidays!