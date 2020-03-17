How to prevent breast cancer. That’s the question. Is there such a thing? Can women prevent breast cancer or at the very least lower their risk of getting it. The answer to that question is yes and in keeping with my health nut approach to life I picked up one of the old issues of my favorite magazine Today’s Diet and Nutrition April 2007 issue that has the same perspective. There’s a whole health approach to preventing breast cancer because it’s not one thing that is the cure but rather good health in general. This article lists a few ways to prevent breast cancer and how this can be achieved.



Watch Your Weight

In this article, they make a point to mention the importance of watching your weight for the prevention of breast cancer. They make particular mention of avoiding weight gain around the middle section and keeping within the normal weight range for your height. Be mindful of your fat and caloric intake to help you reach this goal. This is applicable to men as well. With their hectic lifestyle obesity is a really common problem among men and they often search online on how to hide man boobs since they are ashamed of their body. This is why it is recommended that maintain a healthy diet to completely avoid such problems.

More Veggies

Invest a lot of your food intake to veggies. The cruciferous type like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussel sprouts. You may want to consider a juicer if you don’t have one for this purpose. By using a juicer, you’ll have the ability to get as many veggies as you’d like in one or two sitting quickly and easily, and the real benefit is the fact that the veggie juice gets into our cells in 15 minutes so it goes right to work on creating health.

Avoid Alcohol

You may enjoy a cocktail daily, but according to this article, studies have shown that even in smaller amounts, alcohol increases your breast cancer risk significantly. You can try alcohol alternatives like non-alcoholic beers and other beverages like wine varieties that are alcohol-free if you still want the taste without the effects of the alcohol.

Avoid Flame-Broiled Foods

This type of cooking has gotten a bad rap over the years because it’s known for contributing to many cancers, breast cancer being one. As a whole health advocate, I know from years of being in the health food business myself that preparing food in this way creates an abundance of oxidants. These substances permeate the cell walls and cause a disease state within them. If you have breast cancer in your family history I’d be very mindful of avoiding foods prepared this way.

Avoiding breast cancer is all about adopting a healthy lifestyle in general for great health across the board. Building a healthy body, in general, will include healthy breasts free of cancer and other benign masses.