Review of Call of Duty World At War

Call of Duty World at War is a return to the World War two setting. The game covers the pacific while the player plays as the United States, and the game also covers the European war while the player plays as the Soviet Union against the Nazi's.

The first category I rated was the graphics and the audio. I rated this a 22 out of 25 because unlike the other Call of Duty games, this offers a brighter and nicer map set along with great level brightness on the story mode. The image quality is nothing to complain about and same is so for the audio.

I gave the gameplay a 22 out of 25 also because the story mode is great considering the fact that they cannot change what happens very much because this is set in the past during World War two. There are no problems with the controller and the controls that are located on the controller are the same as on the previous Call of Duty games.

Another section that I graded was the creativity. I gave the creativity a 20 out of 25 because the game setting in World War two does not offer the creators much flexibility. I liked the realism of it but that does not show creativity. The only thing that does show creativity is the Nazi Zombie mode which you unlock when you finish the game. This is actually incredible creativity but nothing else does. Nazi Zombies is game mode that goes through stages that get harder and harder. Nazi Zombies attempt to attack you and break into your safe house in a foggy scene. This game is playable in 1-4 players mode. It is also available online.

The last section that I graded was the fun factor. I gave it a 22 out of 25. I graded it this way because of its online play and long lasting fun. I played this game all the way up until the release of the next game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. In the game you can rank up to higher levels and unlock weapons to use along with perks. If you do not have Xbox live this game may not be so fun because all there is is the campaign and the Nazi Zombies mode. Just like all the other Call of Duty games do not get this game unless you have Xbox live. You are lucky to have this game for the PS3, PC, or Wii because you will not have to pay for online gaming.

Call of Duty World at War proved to me to be a good game that is worth the money. But this is only if you have Xbox live or if you plan on buying this game for PS3, PC, or Wii. Although if you are planning to buy this game for anything other than the Xbox 360 you should know that online will be less of a challenge because I hear constantly that online for PS3 especially is incredibly easier. If you like World War two you should buy the game.