Top 5 Tech Gadgets For Your Road Trip

Well, it’s that time again, time to plan for the big road trip. You know that you have a bunch of tech gadgets for road trips in mind, things that you must have. Well, there are a few that were just released and you might want to consider taking them for a ride. The great thing about a road trip is making sure that you’ve got all the bases covered when you board the plane, get in the car or on the bus so that you can get down to business, or fun. Either way, this list of new toys is essential tech gadgets for road trips, and since you’re planning one you should read on.

Powermat: Charge it!

Wherever you go, whatever you do you will have at least two or three mobile devices with you and you are going to need to charge them. All of the adaptors and all of the cords. Oops… Forgot one? Well, the Powermat puts an end to all of that. Just plug it in and put your devices on the surface and they charge automatically. The unit can charge almost any device you own and can charge up to three at a time, with a forth that you can plug into the universal adaptor. It’s just too simple, but this by your hotel bedside table and put your phone, iPod, etc… down just like you always do. $99.00

Pocket Projector: + iPhone = Family Vacation Pics Forever!

We all remember with fondness the long hours in front of the projector watching the family vacation slides go by… Well, maybe not. Nevertheless, with the 3M Mpro 150, you have the power of a projector in your pocket. If you are on a road trip, you cannot afford to be without this. What if you happen on the CIO of Big Inc. and he is in the mood to listen to your idea? Imagine if you whip this little wonder out of your pocket and hook up your iPhone to fire up the big presentation, instant sale. Unless, of course, you left the family’s vacation pics running.

TiVit: Watch TV on Your Phone

Whether you are on your way to a conference in Boston or a Yankee’s game, you might just need to catch a TV show. Rather than finding a bar and fighting for the remote, you can just tune in your iPhone or netbook to the local DTV broadcast (not while you’re driving!). This amazing little unit is one of the ideal tech gadgets for road trips. Using the new mobile TV standard, you can tune in the local DTV stations on your phone or netbook, iPad, or whatever. Long bus ride anyone? Available for $120.00

Zomm: Where is Your Phone?

It never happens to you, but you do know “someone else” who has run back to the hotel in a panic looking for your, er ah… “Their” phone, right? Well, that is a thing of the past with the Zomm. This is a brilliant must-have road trip tech product. It is a Bluetooth leash for your mobile. Once attached you hook your keys on and drop it in your pocket. Then when you, oops… “They” forget to pick up the phone on the way out the door and the device alerts you-“them”-that the phone is getting farther away. The nice thing about this is that it could also be used as a speakerphone and, and… A 911 panic button! Just hit the panic button and your phone will call for help. Pre-order now for just $80.00

Que: Tough, Light and Still Funny to Read.

We all end up with stacks of printouts, documents and other reading material on road trips. So doesn’t it make sense to have a tech gadget for road trips that end that mountain of paper? Well, this does. With up to 8gigs of internal storage and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or 3G you can settle back on the plane or the backseat and catch up on your business reading. Or maybe the funnies, yeah? Starting at $649.00