Understanding when will Hiring Processes Begin

Before you start looking for a job, it’s wise to know if there’s something to expect first.Yes, you can find local recruitment agencies or บริษัทนำเข้าแรงงานต่างด้าว. But if there’s no significant job listing available, you can’t have a good chance landing on a job.

Statistically speaking, nobody is hiring. (If less than 2% of companies in your area have openings, then that is statistically insignificant, and is equal to “nobody is hiring” in the eyes of anyone actually needing a job.) A recent United Business Media story, “Finance Pros Don’t See U.S. Companies Hiring Until 2011″, 25% of companies say they won’t even return to their pre-recession staffing levels until 2011. Thirty percent of U.S. companies said they do not expect that they will ever return to the levels they had before the recession.

The entire country is hurting, companies are still laying off, unemployment is still going up (no matter what lies you hear from our representatives in D.C.), and unemployment insurance (in many states) is running out of money.

Creation of government jobs doesn’t count. Period. Using tax money to create government jobs isn’t even robbing Peter to pay Paul; it’s robbing Peter to pay Peter. When it is optimistically reported we should be happy that unemployment grew by the smallest amount in a long time, they’re deliberately obfuscating the point that unemployment still grew.

Slowly, people around the country are beginning to realize something. Oh, not the major news outlets, of course. To them, anything done to further the cause of statism is noble and good, no matter who gets hurt. But the people who work, who make things, and who matter in this country are starting to realize that spending tax money for wealth is like screwing for virginity, or perhaps eating more bacon to promote heart health.

The stock market crash on October 29, 1929 caused a severe recession. The “Great Depression”, however, didn’t start until 1931 — two years later. Recession was driven into depression by spending the country into record debt, by FDR. This isn’t just my opinion; this is from hundreds of published professional economists like Paul Davidson, Gregg Lewis, Milton Friedman, Edward Elgar, Julian Simon, and many more. Yes, I know that we were all taught in school that FDR was a great man who saved the world. Ask yourself who taught you that, and what they have to gain by it.

All throughout history, in every instance where a government has tried to artificially influence the status and flow of a national economy, that economy has been damaged — often destroyed. The Caesars of Rome tried it; the Roman Empire is no more. Stalin tried it; the U.S.S.R. is no more. The Weimar Republic tried it; ditto. Even Jimmy Carter tried to just nudge it a little, and the U.S. ended up with home loan interest rates of 15%, and dragging the entire planet into a recession.

The U.S. is not the only major influence on the global economy that it once was, but it is still certainly one of the top few.

It is not within the power of any government to artificially improve any economy. Notice, I didn’t say it’s not within their authority; I said within their power. It is simply not possible. Let me say it another way, just in case it wasn’t clear. It is not within the scope of ability of any government, of any kind, anywhere, to artificially improve any national economy, ever. Fiddling with an economy can only harm it, while the only thing that can improve any economy is a well-regulated (but loosely-regulated) free market.

Sweden, the most successfully socialized country in modern times, with socialized medicine, socialized education through PhD, socialized paid maternity leave, and the possibility of paid retirement at age 45, has socialized everything but sex, and that may be next. But Sweden is smart enough not to mess with their economy.

This isn’t a right vs left issue, and it isn’t a Republican versus Democrat issue. It’s a Statist vs. freedom issue. Republicans want to take away your social freedoms. Democrats want to take away your financial freedoms.

Shame on anyone who still believes that those are the only two choices available.