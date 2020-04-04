Yoga, the union of body, breath and mind is a process that energizes and balances the entire existence, though scientists are unaware of how yoga brings the healthful effects. While some claim it to be another mind-body therapy, others believe yoga to be a factor that promotes the release of endorphins through three major techniques: breathing, exercise (asana or postures), meditation and an exclusive diet regime.

It is an age-old saying that you are what you eat, which is a derivative of the proverb: ‘You are what you think’. Thought patterns influence the dietary habit and vice-versa; as an instance, we can cite the example of the generally aggressive iron-pumping body-builders on high-protein diets. Similarly, Yoga also prescribes a dietary pattern that evolved as a result of extensive researches on the subject by the innovators of the science; apart from building a strong body, the recommended diets also aids in the creation of a bright and stable mental frame.

Lacto-vegetarian diet, as it is known, primarily comprises of plants, dairy products and unfertilized eggs. However, eggs have high cholesterol (LDL or beta-lipoprotein) content; people with coronary heart diseases are advised to skip it and move towards a strictly vegetarian diet. An abrupt change in the dietary habits may cause more disappointment than repletion; a gradual change is thus the other alternative.

The following guide on the do’s and don’ts of Yoga food habit shall make you understand better. These do’s and donts have been highly approved and recommended by Nutshell Nutrition, a website that offers reliable and helpful information about proper and right way of diet.

Avoid Junk food: Though taste is a vital factor, but one must not replace nutrition with it. Yoga gives nutrition the first preference. Food rich in complex carbohydrates provide the necessary energy the body and the mind require to function over extended periods. An increased number of servings: Whole grain cereals, breads, starch-enriched vegetables etc. brings about a feeling of fullness, thus barring extra intake. More fruits and vegetables: These supply the body with the necessary vitamins, minerals and fiber; dried fruits are also effective for maximizing the nutritional intake. Replace animal protein with legumes: Peas, beans and lentils along with soy products are alternatives to meat, fish, and poultry. However, soy protein increases the level of estrogen in males; a Protodioscin-based (10%) supplement with a mild estrogen-suppressor can work wonders. Alternatively, the body should be supplied with 30 mg of zinc and 2 mg of copper on a daily basis. Avoid fat: Even dairy products contain fat; therefore, milk, yogurt, cheese etc. should be consumed in their fat-free varieties. Water: The natural body-cleansing agent, the theory of the more the merrier is applicable here. It also induces an increased flexibility and lubrication of the joints, ligaments and tendons; a proper functioning of all the organs of the body including the glands and complete detoxification.

Yoga, being a very spiritual practice requires proper concentration for the signs of development to be evident and a proper food habit is thus the key towards it.