Relationships can be a great time in your life, if you play your cards right. It is important to know what is beneficial to the relationship and what can become viral. Many relationships start very quickly, others may develop over time. Regardless of how your relationship began, this article will focus on what is important for you to do. This article will also teach you to skip the games that are unnecessary but just focus on what will definitely help you. This is so that you are able to maintain the relationship and be successful with women and so you can make your relationship last.

Once you have these few suggestions under your belt you will be on your way to a better relationship. This will help you avoid the various pitfalls that I have seen people fall into over and over again, only to scratch their heads and wonder why, yet never look for a solution. I marvel at how difficult men make it seem when it comes to either approaching or talking to a woman. If you take the time and follow what works you will do just fine. It is important to be yourself, as long as you are a person centered, what I mean by that is you are confident in whom you are and what you have to offer. This is only for men who are interesting in a successful relationship. This would help those who are looking, as well as anybody in a new relationship.

The main issues are that we all project who we want people to see when we are in public. The problem with that is that you have to live a double life for as long as your relationship lasts. Unless you are Batman, Spider-man, or any super hero of your choice, there really is no reason to live a double life. It is important to be comfortable in your own skin. If you start off a relationship with lies it is like a boomerang, it will come back, count on it. Perhaps it will not be apparent at the start of the relationship but over time it will hurl back and do its damage.

It is never a great idea for men to buy their way into a relationship. It is important to mark special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays and holidays that are specific to relationships in your own way. It doesn’t mean you have to make it boring. Women like to be noticed and enjoy being treated once in a while, if done all the time such as eating the same food all the time, it becomes old. When thinking about what to get remember what it is you like about the woman you are with, at times it can be something that she mentioned, or just going someplace new. Go ahead try that new restaurant, it is also a great idea to go on a short road trip to a new town and discover something new together. I just want to warn you, please don’t take her to Hooters it will not bode well unless you landed an awesome girlfriend.

When a man gets excited about a topic he talks at length about it. We all do it but it’s tough to realize but easy for others to tell. It is tough not to talk about sports, electronics, cars, computers etc, without getting excited about it. At times many people get overly excited about a great new woman in your life and you tell her every little thing that is on your mind. Nobody likes a chatter box, it is important to practice self control. Pace yourself and talk about a few main things that you have been itching to share, talk about all the other things either online with your friends or at work.

Relationships are a journey; it is akin to a road trip. The road can be smooth for the most part, but there will be speed bumps and potholes along the way. There will be some new experiences and memories to be had. When you reach a certain point, you will realize how important an undertaking it was, and how rewarding and memorable the whole experience was. It would be impossible to have a relationship that does not have its problems/issues. The important thing is to really talk about them and not ignore the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about. Issues that are ignored tend to be suppressed and over time acts like a power keg, the suppression becomes a fuse and overtime the tension turns into emotional friction then BOOM!

Men always struggle with independence at a point during the relationship. They feel as if they don’t have any space or that they are being smothered. It is important not to forget that before you ever met the person that you are with, that you were a great individual. People do not want to be alone but there are times that we need our own space, reasons can be to think, work on hobbies or just to have some time with friends. The problem is that your partner cannot read your mind, nor can you read hers. Make sure that you never assume that your partner knows why you are doing whatever it is that you are doing. Communication is the foundation to any good relationship. An open flow of communication is the vanguard to a great relationship. Allow your voice to be known, simply speak the truth, for example “Honey I just need some time to work on BLANK or spend time with BLANK I just wanted you to know that I really appreciate how we both are strong individuals first and a couple second” This is just an example take the freedom to come up with your own variations.

Now that we touched upon communication, it is now important to branch off of the initial idea. More often than not it is what you say AND how you say it. Try to practice being cognizant of what you say and the tone that is applied with it. Tone is very important. If you use a good tone you will project positive ideas, wants, and needs. However the adverse effects are true if you use poor tone, such as being short with a person. People are very aware of not only tone, but body language as well. It is not something that you can mask or fool people with. The majority of people are not well versed in reading peoples body language, but they will react without knowing why some of the time. What helps the most is taking a second to react, then once you have thought about it respond accordingly. This does not mean that you are going to be happy all of the time, but it does help eliminate the majority of minor arguments. Many problems are a result of miss communication, jumping to conclusions, and assumptions.

These are just a few tips to get you going in the right direction, get your foot in the door to relationship success. The important thing is that you enjoy the time you spend with that special somebody. Take the time out to know who you are as an individual and what you really want in a woman. It is not just based on looks alone. If you go for just looks then you are going to set yourself up for disaster. The wise saying “know thyself” holds very true to your success in relationships, as well as life itself. When you know who you are then you can have the ability to make others happy, this includes your significant other, but is not limited to your friends, family and others you care about. Take these tips into consideration, it is not an answer to everything, but it will help lead you in the right direction.